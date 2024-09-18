Anzeige
NFL 2024/25

NFL-Playoffs 2025: Die Stat-Leader nach der Wild Card Round

  • Aktualisiert: 20.01.2025
  • 07:14 Uhr
  • ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Liga-Spitze? Die Stat-Leader der Playoffs 2025 im Überblick.

Die NFL-Playoffs laufen, die Wild Card Round und die Divisional Round sind Geschichte.

ran stellt die Führenden in den wichtigsten Statistiken wie Passing Yards, Tackles, Sacks und Field Goals vor (Quelle: nfl.com).

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 567 
2. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 527 
3. Platz: Jared Goff - 313 
4. Platz:2 Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 272
5. Platz: Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 270

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 4
2. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • NFL Playoff Picture

  • NFL-Highlights auf ran.de

  • NFL-Spielplan 2024/25

Passquote

1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 83,3 Prozent (15 von 18)
2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 76,9 Prozent (20 von 26)
3. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 76,2 Prozent (16 von 21)
4. Platz: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 70,4 Prozent (19 von 27)
5. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 69,7 Prozent (46 von 66)

Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 194 
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 186  
3. Platz: James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 120 
4. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 119 
5. Platz: Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions)  - 81

Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Brian Robinson Jr. (Washington Commanders) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions) - 2

VIDEO: Rams-Coach McVay bringt Kabine zum Kochen

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 203
2. Platz: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 197
3. Platz: Dyami Brown (Washington Commanders) - 187
4. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 176
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 137

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 2
2. Platz (geteilt): 20 Spieler - 1

Receptions

1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 12 7 
2. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 11
2. Platz (geteilt): Dyami Brown (Washington Commanders) - 11
4. Platz): Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) - 9
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 8

VIDEO: Gronk und Edelman lachen über Belichicks Freundin

Tackles

1. Platz: Jeremy Chinn (Washington Commanders) - 20
2. Platz: Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders) - 16
3. Platz (geteilt): Elandon Roberts (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 14
3. Platz (geteilt): Jack Campbell (Detroit Lions) - 14

Sacks

1. Platz: Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) - 3,5 
2. Platz: George Karlaftis (Kansas City Chiefs) - 3,0
3. Platz: Doance Armstrong (Washington Commanders) - 2,5
4. Platz (geteilt): Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) - 2,0 
4. Platz (geteilt): Nnamdi Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)
4. Platz (geteilt): Kobie Turner (Los Angeles Rams) - 2,0
4. Platz (geteilt): Nolan Smith Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2,0

Interceptions

1. Platz (geteilt): Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) - 2
1. Platz (geteilt): Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders) - 2
3. Platz (geteilt): 9 Spieler - 1

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz (geteilt): 10 Spieler - 1

VIDEO: Sydney Thomas mit diesem Coach zusammen?

Field Goals

1. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 5 
2. Platz: Zane Gonzalez (Washington Commanders) - 4 
3. Platz (geteilt): Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) - 3
3. Platz (geteilt): Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) - 3
53 Platz (geteilt): Tyler Bass (Buffalo Bills) - 3

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)

1. Platz: Corliss Waitman (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 50,6 Yards
2. Platz: Ethan Evans (Los Angeles Rams) - 46,2 Yards
3. Platz: JK Scott (Los Angeles Chargers) - 42,2 Yards 
4. Platz: Riley Dixon (Denver Broncos) - 40,5 Yards
5. Platz: Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles) - 39,4 Yards

Kickoff-Return-Yards

1. Platz: Nikko Remigio (Kansas City Chiefs) - 110 
2. Platz: Keisean Nixon (Green Bay Packers) - 95 
3. Platz: Craig Reynolds (Detroit Lions)  - 93
4. Platz: Xavier Hutchinson (Houston Texans) - 84
5. Platz: Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 79

Punt-Return-Yards

1. Platz: Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills) - 30
2. Platz:Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers) - 26
3. Platz: Jamison Crowder (Washington Commanders) - 17
4. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 14
5. Platz (geteilt): Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11
5. Platz (geteilt): Nikko Remigio (Kansas City Chiefs) - 11

