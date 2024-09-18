ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 3 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

1. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings, Bild) - 8 TDs 2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 7 TDs 3. Platz (geteilt): Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints) - 6 TDs 3. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs 5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - 5 TDs

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 351 Yards 2. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 324 Yards 3. Platz: J.K. Dobbins (Los Angeles Chargers, Bild) - 310 Yards 4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 285 Yards 5. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 281 Yards

1. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints, Bild) - 4 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 4 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 4 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 TDs 5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 3 TDs

1. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 67 Attempts 2. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 63 Attempts 3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 62 Attempts 4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 61 Attempts 5. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 56 Attempts

1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans, Bild) - 338 Yards 2. Platz: Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs) - 288 Yards 3. Platz: Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers) - 276 Yards 4. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 273 Yards 5. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 271 Yards

1. Platz (geteilt): Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers, Bild) - 3 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 3 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) - 3 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Andrei Iosivas (Cincinnati Bengals) - 3 TDs

1. Platz: Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs, Bild) - 24 Receptions 2. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 23 Receptions 3. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 21 Receptions 3. Platz (geteilt): DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) - 21 Receptions 3. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 21 Receptions

Sacks

1. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 6,5

2. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 5

3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Patrick Jones II (Minnesota Vikings) - 4

3. Platz (geteilt): Keion White (New England Patriots) - 4

3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jonathan Greenard (Minnesota Vikings) - 4