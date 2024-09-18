  • Tennis
Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 3 - Eagles-Star Saquon Barkley läuft die Liga in Grund und Boden

  • Aktualisiert: 24.09.2024
  • 11:47 Uhr
  • ran.de
Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 3 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Von Michal Swiderski und Daniel Kugler

Der dritte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 851 Yards
2. Platz: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - 842 Yards
3. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 787 Yards
4. Platz: Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 772 Yards
5. Platz: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - 754 Yards

© USA TODAY Network

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings, Bild) - 8 TDs
2. Platz: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 7 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints) - 6 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - 5 TDs

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Completions

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 77 Completions
2. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 74 Completions
3. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 73 Completions
3. Platz (geteilt): Gardner Minshew (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 73 Completions
5. Platz: Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 72 Completions

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 351 Yards
2. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 324 Yards
3. Platz: J.K. Dobbins (Los Angeles Chargers, Bild) - 310 Yards
4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 285 Yards
5. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 281 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/USA TODAY Network
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints, Bild) - 4 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 4 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 4 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 3 TDs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 67 Attempts
2. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 63 Attempts
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 62 Attempts
4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 61 Attempts
5. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 56 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo
Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans, Bild) - 338 Yards
2. Platz: Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs) - 288 Yards
3. Platz: Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers) - 276 Yards
4. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 273 Yards
5. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 271 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers, Bild) - 3 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 3 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) - 3 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Andrei Iosivas (Cincinnati Bengals) - 3 TDs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Receptions

1. Platz: Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs, Bild) - 24 Receptions
2. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 23 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 21 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) - 21 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 21 Receptions

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Tackles

1. Platz: Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 39 Tackles
2.Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 37 Tackles
3. Platz: E. J. Speed (Indianapolis Colts) - 34 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 33 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 33 Tackles

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Sacks

1. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 6,5
2. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 5
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Patrick Jones II (Minnesota Vikings) - 4
3. Platz (geteilt): Keion White (New England Patriots) - 4
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jonathan Greenard (Minnesota Vikings) - 4

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 3 INTs
2. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marcus Ingram (Buffalo Bills, Bild) - 2 INTs
2. Platz (geteilt): Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2 INTs
2. Platz (geteilt): Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) - 2 INTs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears) - 2 INTs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 3 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 2 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 2 FFs
4. Platz (geteilt): Andrew Billings (Chicago Bears) - 1 FF
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) - 1 FF

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz (geteilt): Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 10 Field Goals
1. Platz (geteilt): Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 10 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) - 9 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Brayden Narveson (Green Bay Packers) - 9 Field Goals
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 8 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: Ryan Rehkow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 59,3 Yards
2. Platz: Corliss Waitman (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 52,7 Yards
3. Platz (geteilt): Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans) - 52,4 Yards
3. Platz (geteilt): Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 52,4 Yards
5. Platz: Bryce Baringer (New England Patriots) - 52,3 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 310 Yards
2. Platz: Jha'Quan Jackson (Tennessee Titans) - 241 Yards
3. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 202 Yards
4. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 145 Yards
5. Platz: Juanyeh Thomas (Dallas Cowboys) - 144 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network
