Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 8 - Derrick Henry rasiert weiter, Baker Mayfield ist Touchdown-Maschine

  • Aktualisiert: 29.10.2024
  • 18:32 Uhr
  • ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 8 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der achte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, Bild) - 2.197 Yards
2. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2.189 Yards
3. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 2.106 Yards
4. Platz: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - 2.101 Yards
5. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 2.099 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 21 TDs
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 17 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) - 15 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 15 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt):  u.a. Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 14 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 74,1 % (128 von 174)
2. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders, Bild) - 71,8 % (148 von 206)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 71,1 % (202 von 284)
4. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 70,3 % (185 von 263)
4. Platz (geteilt): Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints) - 70,3 % (90 von 128)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 945 Yards 
2. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 766 Yards
3. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 685 Yards
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 667 Yards
5. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 593 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 9 TDs
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 8 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 7 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 7 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 7 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 145 Attempts
1. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 145 Attempts
3. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 139 Attempts
4. Platz: Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 136 Attempts
5. Platz Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 134 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 674 Yards 
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 646 Yards
3. CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 613 Yards
4. Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 579 Yards
5. Platz: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 576 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 7 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 6 TD's
4. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) - 5 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 52 Receptions
2. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 51 Receptions
3. Platz: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 50 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 48 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 48 Receptions

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Tackles

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 87 Tackles
2. Platz: Roquan Williams (Baltimore Ravens) - 82 Tackles
3. Platz: Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 80 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 79 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders) - 79 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks
2. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks
3. Platz (geteilt): Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks
3. Platz (geteilt): Will Anderson Jr (Houston Texans) - 7,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 7 Sacks

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 6 INTs
2. Platz: Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - 5 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 4 INT's
5. Platz (geteilt): u. a. Paulson Adebo (New Orleans Saints) - 3 INT's

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
1. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Nate Landman  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FF's
2. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FF's
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 2 FFs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz (geteilt): Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 23 Field Goals
1. Platz (geteilt): Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 23 Field Goals
3. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 19 Field Goals
4. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 18 Field Goals
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) - 17 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 52,9 Yards
2. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 52,5 Yards
3. Platz: Corey Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns) - 51.9 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Matt Araiza (Kansas City Chiefs) - 51,6 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles) - 51,6 Yards

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 589 Yards
2. Platz: Laviska Shenault Jr. (Seattle Seahawks) - 417 Yards
3. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 416 Yards
4. Platz: DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Cardinals) - 399 Yards
5. Platz: Jha'Quan Jackson (Tennessee Titans) - 325 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Punt-Return Yards

1. Platz: Khalif Raymond (Detroit Lions) - 315 Yards
2. Platz: Xavier Gipson (New York Jets) - 211 Yards
3. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 206 Yards
4. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 197 Yards
5. Platz: Jaelon Darden (Cleveland Browns) - 177 Yards

Article Image Media
© NurPhoto
