Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 12 - Barkley-Mania, Turpins Monster-Return katapultiert ihn an die Spitze

  • Aktualisiert: 28.11.2024
  • 11:18 Uhr
  • ran.de
Article Image Media

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 12 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der zwölfte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Auch interessant: NFL: Aktuelles Power Ranking

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 3.053 Yards
2. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 3.035 Yards
3. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 3.028 Yards
4. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 2.875 Yards
5. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 2.807 Yards

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Externer Inhalt

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Spielplan der NFL-Saison 2024

  • NFL: Das aktuelle Sack Ranking der Quarterbacks

  • NFL 2024: Aktuelles Quarterback Ranking

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 27 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 27 TDs
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 24 TDs
4. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 21 TDs
5. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 20 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 73,3 % (170 von 232)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 72,9 % (223 von 306)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 71,4 % (267 von 374)
4. Platz: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - 69,8 % (266 von 381)
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 69,1 % (197 von 285)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 1.392 Yards
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 1.325 Yards
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 944 Yards
4. Platz: Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) - 886 Yards
5. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 876 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 13 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 11 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 10 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 10 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 223 Attempts
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 221 Attempts
3. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 207 Attempts
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 202 Attempts
5. Platz: Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 191 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 1.056 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 939 Yards
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 841 Yards
4. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 823 Yards
5. Platz: Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) - 789 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 12 TDs
2. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 9 TDs
3. Platz: George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 8 TDs
4. Platz: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 7 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 77 Receptions
2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 74 Receptions
3. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 73 Receptions
4. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 71 Receptions
5. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 69 Receptions

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Tackles

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 123 Tackles
2. Platz Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts) - 116 Tackles
3. Platz: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) - 110 Tackles
4. Platz: E.J. Speed (Indianapolis Colts) - 108 Tackles
5. Platz: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 107 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11,5 Sacks
2. Platz: Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) - 10,5 Sacks
3. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 10 Sacks
3. Platz (geteilt): Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 10 Sacks
5. Platz: Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) - 9,5 Sacks

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7 INTs
1. Platz (geteilt): Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 7 INTs
3. Platz: Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 5 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jaylen McCollough (Los Angeles Rams) - 4 INTs

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
1. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
1. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 4 FFs
4. Platz (geteilt): Nate Landman  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FFs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Tykee Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 FFs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 31 Field Goals
2. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 28 Field Goals
3. Platz: Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 27 Field Goals
4. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 25 Field Goals
5. Platz: u.a. Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 24 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 52,8 Yards
2. Platz: Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 51,6 Yards
3. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 51,5 Yards
4. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 51,1 Yards
5. Platz: Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles) - 50,8 Yards

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 762 Yards
2. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 679 Yards
3. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 594 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 481 Yards
5. Platz: DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Cardinals) - 459 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Punt-Return Yards

1. Platz: Khalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 390 Yards
2. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 349 Yards
3. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 301 Yards
4. Platz: Brandon Codrington (Buffalo Bills) - 243 Yards
5. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 239 Yards

Article Image Media
© NurPhoto
