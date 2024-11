NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks at the scoreboard during their game against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLonxHorwedelx 20241128_szo_jr6_0038

© Imagn Images