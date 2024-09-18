Anzeige
NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 17 - Joe Burrow dominiert Passing Game

  Aktualisiert: 31.12.2024
  16:46 Uhr
  ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 17 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der 17. Spieltag der NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor (Quelle: nfl.com).

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 4.641 Yards
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 4.398 Yards
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 4.279 Yards
4. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 4.153 Yards
5. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 4.097 Yards

© ZUMA Press Wire

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Spielplan der NFL-Saison 2024

  • NFL: Das aktuelle Sack Ranking der Quarterbacks

  • NFL 2024: Aktuelles Quarterback Ranking

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 42 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 39 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 39 TDs
4. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 36 TDs
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 35 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 72,9 % (291 von 399)
2. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 71,8 % (386 von 538)
3. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 71,7 % (363 von 506)
4. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 70,2 % (387 von 551)
5. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 69,8 % (423 von 606)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles, Bild) - 2.005 Yards
2. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 1.783 Yards
3. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 1.299 Yards
4. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 1.286 Yards
5. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 1.285 Yards

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 14 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles, Bild) - 14 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 14 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 14 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 14 TDs

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Imagn Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 345 Versuche
2. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams, Bild) - 316 Versuche
3. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 305 Versuche
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 295 Versuche
5. Platz: Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) - 276 Versuche

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 1.612 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 1.479 Yards
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 1.194 Yards
4. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 1.186 Yards
5. Platz: Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 1.179 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 16 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) - 12 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 12 TDs
4. Platz: Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 11 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) - 10 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 117 Receptions
2. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 109 Receptions
3. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 108 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals) - 104 Receptions
4. Platz (geteilt): Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 104 Receptions

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Tackles

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 165 Tackles
2. Platz Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 155 Tackles
3. Platz: Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 152 Tackles
4. Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 151 Tackles
5. Platz: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) - 144 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz (geteilt): Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 14 Sacks
1. Platz (geteilt): Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 14 Sacks
3. Platz: Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) - 12 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings) - 11,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 11,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 11,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 11,5 Sacks

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Interceptions

1. Platz: Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 9 INTs
2. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 7 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Byron Murphy Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) - 6 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 6 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles) - 6 INTs

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 6 FFs
2. Platz: Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 5 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jonathan Greenard (Minnesota Vikings) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Nick Herbig (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts) - 4 FFs

Article Image Media
© Getty

Field Goals

1. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 40 Field Goals
2. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys) - 36 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 35 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 35 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Jason Sanders (Miami Dolphins) - 35 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge (netto)

1. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 51,5 Yards
2. Platz: Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans) - 51,1 Yards
3. Platz: Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 51 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) - 50,4 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Bryce Barringer (New England Patriots) - 50,4 Yards

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Kickoff-Return-Yards

1. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 874 Yards
2. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers) - 791 Yards
3. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 594 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 554 Yards
5. Platz: Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) - 533 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Punt-Return-Yards

1. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 408 Yards
2. Platz: Kalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 390 Yards
3. Platz: Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 386 Yards
4. Platz: Brandon Codrington (Buffalo Bills) - 313 Yards
5. Platz: Jaelon Darden (Seattle Seahawks) - 292 Yards

Article Image Media
© NurPhoto
