American Football Live auf PROSIEBEN MAXX und ran.de
Super Bowl 2024 am Montag schauen: So seht ihr San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs im RELIVE
- Aktualisiert: 12.02.2024
- 08:35 Uhr
- ran.de
Wer sich den Super Bowl zwischen den San Francisco 49ers und den Kansas City Chiefs nicht live ansehen konnte oder wollte, hat am Montag die Chance, das Endspiel um die NFL-Meisterschaft relive zu schauen.
In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag (11. auf 12. Februar 2024) trafen in Las Vegas die Kansas City Chiefs und die San Francisco 49ers im Duell um den Super Bowl aufeinander.
Wer sich die Nacht nicht um die Ohren schlagen konnte oder wollte, um sich das Spiel live anzusehen, hat am Montag, 12. Februar die Möglichkeit, das Duell um die NFL-Meisterschaft im Relive zu sehen.
Um 9:30 Uhr, 19 Uhr und 22 Uhr gibt es am Montag gleich drei Chancen für NFL-Fans, das Super-Bowl-Duell relive zu schauen.
Dann zeigt NFL Network das Duell der Chiefs gegen die 49ers - hier findet ihr den Stream zu Relive des Super Bowls
Vor dem Super Bowl zwischen den Kansas City Chiefs und den San Francisco 49ers werden an der Fassade der Merkzweckhalle Vegas Sphere die jeweiligen Super-Bowl-Ringe seit 1967 präsentiert. ran zeigt sie.© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Kansas City Chiefs 35:10© twitter@NFL
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Oakland Raiders 33:14© twitter@NFL
Super Bowl: New York Jets - Baltimore Colts 16:7© twitter@NFL
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs - Minnesota Vikings 23:7© twitter@NFL
Super Bowl: Baltimore Colts - Dallas Cowboys 16:13© twitter@NFL
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Miami Dolphins 24:3© twitter@NFL
Super Bowl: Miami Dolphins Washington Redskins 14:7© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Miami Dolphins - Minnesota Vikings 24:7© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Minnesota Vikings 16:6© twitter@NFL
Super Bowl: Pittburgh Steelers - Dallas Cowboys 21:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders - Minnesota Vikings 32:14© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Denver Broncos 27:10© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Dallas Cowboys 35:31© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Pittsburg Steelers - Los Angeles Rams 31:19© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Oakland Raiders - Philadelphia Eagles 27:10© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals 26:21© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Miami Dolphins 27:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Los Angeles Raiders - Washington Redskins 38:9© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Miami Dolphins 38:16© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Chicago Bears - New England Patriots 46:10© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New York Giants - Denver Broncos 39:20© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Denver Broncos 42:10© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals 20.16© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - Denver Broncos 55:10© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New York Giants - Buffalo Bills 20:19© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Washington Redskins - Buffalo Bills 37:24© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Buffalo Bills 52:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Buffalo Bills 30:13© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers - San Diego Chargers 30:13© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers 27:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - New England Patriots 35:21© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Green Bay Packers 31:24© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Atlanta Falcons 34:19© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: St. Louis Rams - Tennessee Titans 23:16© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Baltimore Ravens - New York Giants 34:7© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - St. Louis Rams 20:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Oakland Raiders 48:21© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Carolina Panthers 32:29© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Philadelphia Eagles 24:21© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Seattle Seahawks 21:10© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Indianapolis Colts - Chicago Bears 29:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New York Giants - New England Patriots 17:14© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Pittsburgh Steelers - Arizona Cardinals 27:23© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New Orleans Saints - Indianapolis Colts 31:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers - Pittsburgh Steelers 31:25© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New York Giants - New England Patriots 21:17© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Baltimore Ravens - San Francisco 49ers 34:31© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Seattle Seahawks - Denver Broncos 43:8© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Seattle Seahawks 28:24© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Denver Broncos - Carolina Panthers 24:10© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Atlanta Falcons 34:28 OT© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles - New England Patriots 41:33© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: New England Patriots - Los Angeles Rams 13:3© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs - San Francisco 49ers 31:20© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kansas City Chiefs 31:9© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams - Cincinnati Bengals 23:20© twitter@nfl
Super Bowl - Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles 38:35© twitter@nfl