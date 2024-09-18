ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 11 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 197 Attempts 1. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 197 Attempts 3. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 191 Attempts 4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 183 Attempts 5. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 176 Attempts

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 73 Receptions 2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 70 Receptions 3. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 69 Receptions 4. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 67 Receptions 5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 65 Receptions

1. Platz: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) - 110 Tackles 2. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 109 Tackles 3. Platz: Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 104 Tackles 4. Platz: Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 103 Tackles 5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 102 Tackles

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11,5 Sacks

2. Platz (geteilt): Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks

2. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 9 Sacks

4. Platz: Dante Fowler Jr. (Washington Commanders) - 8,5 Sacks

5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks