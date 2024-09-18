Anzeige
Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 11 - Joe Burrow und Ja'Marr Chase wehren sich gegen Bengals-Talfahrt

  • Aktualisiert: 19.11.2024
  • 10:17 Uhr
  • ran.de
Article Image Media

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 11 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der elfte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 3.028 Yards
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 2.876 Yards
3. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 2.807 Yards
4. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 2.781 Yards
5. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 2.628 Yards

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

NFL: Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Spielplan der NFL-Saison 2024

  • NFL: Das aktuelle Sack Ranking der Quarterbacks

  • NFL 2024: Aktuelles Quarterback Ranking

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 27 TDs
2. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 25 TDs
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 24 TDs
4. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 20 TDs
5. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 19 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins, Bild) - 73,4 % (141 von 192)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 73 % (197 von 270)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70,6 % (243 von 344)
4. Platz: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - 69,5 % (239 von 344)
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 69,2 % (182 von 263)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 1185 Yards 
2. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 1.137 Yards
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 838 Yards
4. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 818 Yards
5. Platz: Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) - 796 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 13 TDs
2. Platz: Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - 11 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): James Cook (Buffalo Bills) - 10 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 10 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 10 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 197 Attempts
1. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 197 Attempts
3. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 191 Attempts
4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 183 Attempts
5. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 176 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 1.056 Yards
2. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 912 Yards
3. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 774 Yards
4. Platz: George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 728 Yards
5. Platz: Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) - 727 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 12 TDs
2. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 9 TDs
3. Platz: George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 7 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 6 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 73 Receptions
2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 70 Receptions
3. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 69 Receptions
4. Platz: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) - 67 Receptions
5. Platz: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 65 Receptions

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Tackles

1. Platz: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) - 110 Tackles
2. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 109 Tackles
3. Platz: Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 104 Tackles
4. Platz: Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets) - 103  Tackles
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 102 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 11,5 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos) - 9 Sacks
4. Platz: Dante Fowler Jr. (Washington Commanders) - 8,5 Sacks
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz: Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7 INTs
2. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 6 INTs
3. Platz: Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 5 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jaylen McCollough (Los Angeles Rams) - 4 INTs

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz (geteilt): Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
1. Platz (geteilt): T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 4 FFs
1. Platz (geteilt): Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 4 FFs
4. Platz (geteilt): Nate Landman  (Atlanta Falcons) - 3 FFs
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Tykee Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 FFs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, Bild) - 29 Field Goals
2. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 26 Field Goals
3. Platz: Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 25 Field Goals
4. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 23 Field Goals
5. Platz: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - 21 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 53,4 Yards
2. Platz: Logan Cooke (Philadelphia Eagles) - 51,6 Yards
3. Platz: Cameron Johnston (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 51,5 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Jack Fox (Detroit Lions) - 51,4 Yards
4. Platz (geteilt): Corey Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns) - 51,4 Yards

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 679 Yards
2. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 583 Yards
3. Platz: Austin Ekeler (Washington Commanders) - 493 Yards
4. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 481 Yards
5. Platz: Laviska Shenault Jr. (Seattle Seahawks) - 449 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Punt-Return Yards

1. Platz: Khalif Raymond (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 360 Yards
2. Platz Marcus Jones (New England Patriots) - 311 Yards
3. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos) - 279 Yards
4. Platz: Brandon Codrington (Buffalo Bills) - 243 Yards
5. Platz: Calvin Austin III (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 239 Yards

Article Image Media
© NurPhoto
