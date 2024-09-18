Anzeige
Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 4 - Geno Smith in zwei Kategorien vorne, Derrick Henry marschiert

  • Aktualisiert: 01.10.2024
  • 21:19 Uhr
  • ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 4 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Von Michal Swiderski und Daniel Kugler

Der vierte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 1182 Yards
2. Platz: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - 1130 Yards
3. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 1072 Yards
4. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 1054 Yards
5. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 1015 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings, Bild) - 11 TDs
2. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 8 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 7 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 7 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - 6 TDs

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
Completions

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 115 Completions
2. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 96 Completions
3. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 95 Completions
4. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 94 Completions
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Daniel Jones (New York Giants) - 91 Completions

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 480 Yards 
2. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 447 Yards
3. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 435 Yards
4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 362 Yards
5. Platz: Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) - 349 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/USA TODAY Network
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints, Bild) - 5 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 5 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 5 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 4 TDs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 91 Attempts
2. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 80 Attempts 
2. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 80 Attempts 
3. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 73 Attempts
3. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (LA Rams) - 73 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans, Bild) - 489 Yards
2. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 386 Yards 
3. Platz: D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) - 366 Yards
4. Platz: Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers) - 364 Yards
5. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 358 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) - 4 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 4 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Quentin Johnston (Arizona Cardinals) - 3 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Andrei Iosivas (Cincinnati Bengals) - 3 TDs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Receptions

1. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 35 Receptions
2. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 30 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 27 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 27 Receptions
4. Platz: Wan'Dale Robinson (New York Giants) - 26 Receptions

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Tackles

1. Platz (geteilt): Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 47 Tackles
1. Platz (geteilt): E. J. Speed (Indianapolis Colts) - 47 Tackles 
2. Platz (geteilt): Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons) - 44 Tackles
2. Platz (geteilt): Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders) - 44 Tackles
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Zach Baun (Philadelphia Eagles) - 43 Tackles

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Sacks

1. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 6,5
2. Platz: Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 6
3. Platz (geteilt): Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 5
3. Platz (geteilt): Patrick Jones II (Minnesota Vikings) - 5
4. Platz (geteilt): u. a. Keion White (New England Patriots) - 4

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) - 4 INTs
2. Platz: Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - 3 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marcus Ingram (Buffalo Bills, Bild) - 2 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) - 2 INTs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 3 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 2 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 2 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Andrew Billings (Chicago Bears) - 1 FF

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 12 Field Goals
2. Platz (geteilt): Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 11 Field Goals
2. Platz (geteilt): Jake Moody (San Francisco 49ers) - 11 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) - 10 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 10 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: Ryan Rehkow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 58,4 Yards
2. Platz: A.J. Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) - 52,1 Yards
3. Corey Bojourquez (Cleveland Browns) - 52 Yards
4. Platz: Braden Mann (Philadelphia Egales) - 51,9 Yards
5. Platz: Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 51,8 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 310 Yards
2. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 256 Yards
3. Platz: Jha'Quan Jackson (Tennessee Titans) - 241 Yards
4. Platz: DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Cardinals) - 237 Yards
5. Platz: Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals) - 186 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network
