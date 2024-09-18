ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 4 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) - 115 Completions 2. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 96 Completions 3. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 95 Completions 4. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 94 Completions 5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Daniel Jones (New York Giants) - 91 Completions

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 480 Yards 2. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 447 Yards 3. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 435 Yards 4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 362 Yards 5. Platz: Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) - 349 Yards

1. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints, Bild) - 5 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 5 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 5 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - 4 TDs

1. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 91 Attempts 2. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 80 Attempts 2. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 80 Attempts 3. Platz (geteilt): Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 73 Attempts 3. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (LA Rams) - 73 Attempts

1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans, Bild) - 489 Yards 2. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 386 Yards 3. Platz: D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) - 366 Yards 4. Platz: Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers) - 364 Yards 5. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 358 Yards

1. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 35 Receptions 2. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 30 Receptions 3. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 27 Receptions 3. Platz (geteilt): Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) - 27 Receptions 4. Platz: Wan'Dale Robinson (New York Giants) - 26 Receptions

Sacks

1. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 6,5

2. Platz: Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 6

3. Platz (geteilt): Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 5

3. Platz (geteilt): Patrick Jones II (Minnesota Vikings) - 5

4. Platz (geteilt): u. a. Keion White (New England Patriots) - 4