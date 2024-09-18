Anzeige
Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 5 - Henry unaufhaltsam, Mahomes unsichtbar

  • Aktualisiert: 08.10.2024
  • 21:15 Uhr
  • ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 5 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der fünfte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, Bild) - 1466 Yards
2. Platz: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 1424 Yards
3. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 1385 Yards
4. Platz: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - 1374 Yards
5. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 1373 Yards

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 12 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) - 11 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 11 TDs
4. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 9 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 8 TDs

© Icon Sportswire
Completions

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, Bild) - 143 Completions
2. Platz (geteilt): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 125 Completions
2. Platz (geteilt): Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - 125 Completions
4. Platz: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - 122 Completions
5. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 119 Completions

© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 572 Yards 
2. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 536 Yards
3. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 435 Yards
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 402 Yards
5. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 393 Yards

© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 6 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 6 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 5 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Brian Robinson (Washington Commanders) - 5 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 TDs

© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 105 Attempts
2. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 95 Attempts
2. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (LA Rams) - 95 Attempts 
4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 91 Attempts
5. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 90 Attempts

© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans, Bild) - 567 Yards
2. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 493 Yards 
3. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 450 Yards
4. Platz: D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) - 421 Yards
5. Platz: Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers) - 414 Yards

© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 5 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) - 4 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 4 TDs
3. Platz (geteilt): Allen Lazard (New York Jets) - 4 TDs

© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants, Bild) - 35 Receptions
2. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 33 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 32 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 32 Receptions
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Wan'Dale Robinson (New York Giants) - 32 Receptions

© ZUMA Press Wire

Tackles

1. Platz (geteilt): E. J. Speed (Indianapolis Colts, Bild) - 54 Tackles 
1. Platz (geteilt): Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders) - 54 Tackles
1. Platz (geteilt): Dorian Williams (Buffalo Bills) - 54 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) - 52 Tackles
4. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts) - 52 Tackles

© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 6,5 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 6 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 6 Sacks
2. Platz (geteilt): Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 5 Sacks
5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Patrick Jones II (Minnesota Vikings) - 5 Sacks

© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 5 INTs
2. Platz: Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - 3 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Ja'Marcus Ingram (Buffalo Bills) - 2 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Reed Blankenship (Philadelphia Eagles) - 2 INTs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) - 2 INTs

© ZUMA Press Wire

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 3 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 2 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 2 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2 FFs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) - 2 FF

© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 14 Field Goals
2. Platz: Jake Moody (San Francisco 49ers) - 13 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 12 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) - 12 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 12 Field Goals

© IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz: Ryan Rehkow (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 55,6 Yards
2. Platz: A.J. Cole (Las Vegas Raiders) - 52,4 Yards
3. Platz (geteilt): Corey Bojourquez (Cleveland Browns) - 51,9 Yards
3. Platz (geteilt): Braden Mann (Philadelphia Egales) - 51,9 Yards
5. Platz: Logan Cooke (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 51,7 Yards

© IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 411 Yards
2. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 300 Yards
3. Platz: DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Cardinals) - 276 Yards
4. Platz: Jha'Quan Jackson (Tennessee Titans) - 241 Yards
5. Platz: DeAndre Carter (Chicago Bears) - 200 Yards

© USA TODAY Network
