NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 5 - Henry unaufhaltsam, Mahomes unsichtbar

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 5 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 6 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 6 TDs 3. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 5 TDs 3. Platz (geteilt): Brian Robinson (Washington Commanders) - 5 TDs 5. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 4 TDs

1. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 105 Attempts 2. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 95 Attempts 2. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (LA Rams) - 95 Attempts 4. Platz: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 91 Attempts 5. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 90 Attempts

1. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 5 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 TDs 3. Platz (geteilt): Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) - 4 TDs 3. Platz (geteilt): Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 4 TDs 3. Platz (geteilt): Allen Lazard (New York Jets) - 4 TDs

Receptions

1. Platz: Malik Nabers (New York Giants, Bild) - 35 Receptions

2. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 33 Receptions

3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Nico Collins (Houston Texans) - 32 Receptions

3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 32 Receptions

3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Wan'Dale Robinson (New York Giants) - 32 Receptions