Diese Stars liegen aktuell vorne

NFL - Saison 2024: Stat-Leader nach Week 7 - Derrick Henry dominiert, Reception-King verletzt sich

  • Aktualisiert: 22.10.2024
  • 19:02 Uhr
  • ran.de

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 7 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Der siebte Spieltag der neuen NFL-Saison ist Geschichte, somit bietet sich die Gelegenheit für einen Blick auf die Stat-Leader.

ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards

1. Platz: Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, Bild) - 1.985 Yards
2. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 1.859 Yards
3. Platz: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - 1.841 Yards
4. Platz: Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - 1.830 Yards
5. Platz: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 1.810 Yards

© 2024 Getty Images

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

Passing Touchdowns

1. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 18 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 15 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) - 15 TDs
4. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 14 TDs
5. Platz (geteilt):  Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - 12 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Completion Percentage*

1. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders, Bild) - 75,6 % (127 von 168)
2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 73,6 % (128 von 174)
3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70,5 % (165 von 234)
4. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 70,4 % (159 von 226)
5. Platz: Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints) - 70,3 % (90 von 128)

* Mindestens 100 Passversuche

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network
Rushing Yards

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 873 Yards 
2. Platz: Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 667 Yards
3. Platz: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) - 658 Yards
4. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 540 Yards
5. Platz: Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) - 537 Yards

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 8 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 8 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Brian Robinson (Washington Commanders) - 6 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images
Rushing Attempts

1. Platz: Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 134 Attempts
2. Platz Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) - 128 Attempts
3. Platz: Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 120 Attempts 
4. Platz: Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 117 Attempts
5. Platz: Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 116 Attempts

Article Image Media
© UPI Photo

Receiving Yards

1. Platz: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 620 Yards 
2. Platz: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 576 Yards
3. Platz: D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) - 568 Yards
4. Platz: Nico Collins (Houston Texans, Bild) - 567 Yards
5. Platz: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) - 531 Yards

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Receiving Touchdowns

1. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 6 TDs
1. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 5 TDs
2. Platz (geteilt): u. a. Allen Lazard (New York Jets) - 5 TDs

Article Image Media
© 2024 Getty Images

Receptions

1. Platz: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 50 Receptions
2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 47 Receptions
3. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 46 Receptions
4. Platz: Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 44 Receptions
5. Platz: Wan'Dale Robinson (New York Giants) - 43 Receptions

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire

Tackles

1. Platz: Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts) - 76 Tackles
2. Platz: Roquan Williams (Baltimore Ravens) - 74 Tackles
3. Platz (geteilt): Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 71 Tackles
3. Platz (geteilt): Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 71 Tackles
5. Platz: Dorian Williams (Buffalo Bills) - 70 Tackles

Article Image Media
© 2021 Getty Images

Sacks

1. Platz: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks
2. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks
3. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 7 Sacks
4. Platz (geteilt): Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 7 Sacks

Article Image Media
© ZUMA Press Wire

Interceptions

1. Platz: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers, Bild) - 5 INTs
2. Platz (geteilt): Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
2. Platz (geteilt): Brian Branch (Detroit Lions) - 4 INTs
2. Platz (geteilt): Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens) - 4 INT's
5. Platz (geteilt): u. a. Paulson Adebo (New Orleans Saints) - 3 INT's

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Forced Fumbles

1. Platz: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers, Bild) - 4 FFs
2. Platz: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 3 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) - 2 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Germaine Pratt (Cincinnati Bengals) - 2 FFs
3. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 2 FFs

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Field Goals

1. Platz (geteilt): Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 19 Field Goals
1. Platz (geteilt): Austin Seibert (Washington Commanders) - 19 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, Bild) - 17 Field Goals
3. Platz (geteilt): Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) - 17 Field Goals
5. Platz: Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) - 16 Field Goals

Article Image Media
© IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Durchschnittliche Punt-Länge

1. Platz (geteilt): AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, Bild) - 52,2 Yards
1. Platz (geteilt): Matt Araiza (Kansas City Chiefs) - 52,2 Yards
3. Platz: Corey Bojorquez (Cleveland Browns) - 52,1 Yards
5. Platz (geteilt): Braden Mann (Philadelphia Eagles) - 51,6 Yards
5. Platz (geteilt): Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans) - 51,6 Yards

Article Image Media
© Imagn Images

Kickoff-Return Yards

1. Platz: Raheem Blackshear (Carolina Panthers, Bild) - 589 Yards
2. Platz: Laviska Shenault Jr. (Seattle Seahawks) - 392 Yards
3. Platz: DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Cardinals) - 378 Yards
4. Platz: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys) - 301 Yards
5. Platz: Eric Gray (New York Giants) - 300 Yards

Article Image Media
© USA TODAY Network

Punt-Return Yards

1. Platz: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos, Bild) - 176 Yards
2. Platz: Jha'Quan Jackson (Tennessee Titans) - 148 Yards
3. Platz: Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints) - 143 Yards
4. Platz: Jaelon Darden (Cleveland Browns) - 141 Yards
5. Platz: Xavier Gipson (New York Jets) - 140 Yards

Article Image Media
© Icon Sportswire
