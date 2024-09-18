ran stellt jeweils die fünf aktuell besten Spieler in puncto Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und Co. vor. (Quelle: nfl.com)

Passing Yards, Tackles, Field Goals und mehr: Welche NFL-Akteure gehören in den jeweiligen Kategorien zur Top 5 der Liga? Das Ranking der Stat-Leader kommt nach Week 7 nicht ohne Überraschungen aus.

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

1. Platz: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders, Bild) - 75,6 % (127 von 168) 2. Platz: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - 73,6 % (128 von 174) 3. Platz: Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70,5 % (165 von 234) 4. Platz: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - 70,4 % (159 von 226) 5. Platz: Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints) - 70,3 % (90 von 128)

1. Platz (geteilt): Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens, Bild) - 8 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams) - 8 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) - 6 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): David Montgomery (Detroit Lions) - 6 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): u.a. Brian Robinson (Washington Commanders) - 6 TDs

1. Platz (geteilt): Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, Bild) - 6 TDs 1. Platz (geteilt): Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) - 5 TDs 2. Platz (geteilt): u. a. Allen Lazard (New York Jets) - 5 TDs

1. Platz: Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bild) - 50 Receptions 2. Platz: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) - 47 Receptions 3. Platz: Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) - 46 Receptions 4. Platz: Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 44 Receptions 5. Platz: Wan'Dale Robinson (New York Giants) - 43 Receptions

Sacks

1. Platz: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants) - 9 Sacks

2. Platz: Will McDonald IV (New York Jets) - 8 Sacks

3. Platz: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, Bild) - 7,5 Sacks

4. Platz (geteilt): Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore Ravens) - 7 Sacks

4. Platz (geteilt): Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) - 7 Sacks