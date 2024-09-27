  • Tennis
  • Alle Sportarten
BMW verschenkt autos im wert von über zwei Millionen Euro

Real Madrid: Die neuen Luxuswagen von Mbappe, Vinicius und Co.

  • Aktualisiert: 27.09.2024
  • 18:10 Uhr
  • Michal Swiderski

Die Stars von Real Madrid haben neue Dienstfahrzeuge. Neben Vinicius fährt noch ein Routinier künftig das teuerste Auto. ran zeigt die Autos der Königlichen.

Zum dritten Mal durften sich die Stars von Real Madrid neue BMW-Autos aussuchen. Insgesamt verschenkte der Luxus-Hersteller aus München damit Fahrzeuge im Wert von mehreren Millionen Euro. Dabei werden in naher Zukunft auch noch die Frauen-Mannschaft sowie das Basketball-Team ausgestattet.

Die Fußballer und Trainer Carlo Ancelotti haben sich für verschiedene Elektro- und Hybridmodelle entschieden. Besonders großer Beliebtheit erfreuen sich der i5, i7 und XM.

ran präsentiert die Dienstwagen der ersten Mannschaft inklusive der Motorleistung und des Preises in der Übersicht.

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Transfer-Hammer fix? Barca findet offenbar ter-Stegen-Ersatz

  • Der Spielplan der La Liga in der Übersicht

  • Die aktuelle Tabelle der La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
  • Motorleistung: 601 PS
  • Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro

Aurelien Tchouameni

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW iX2 xDrive30
  • Motorleistung: 313 PS
  • Marktpreis: 58.550 Euro
Antonio Rüdiger

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW iX2 xDrive30
  • Motorleistung: 313 PS
  • Marktpreis: 58.550 Euro
Ferland Mendy

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW iX xDrive50
  • Motorleistung: 523 PS
  • Marktpreis: 108.650 Euro
Endrick

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW iX xDrive50
  • Motorleistung: 523 PS
  • Marktpreis: 108.650 Euro
Jesus Vallejo

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i5 xDrive40
  • Motorleistung: 601 PS
  • Marktpreis: 79.500 Euro

Federico Valverde

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
  • Motorleistung: 394 PS
  • Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro

Eduardo Camavinga

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
  • Motorleistung: 601 PS
  • Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro

Andriy Lunin

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
  • Motorleistung: 601 PS
  • Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro

Eder Militao

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i7 xDrive 60
  • Motorleistung: 544 PS
  • Marktpreis: 139.550 Euro

Arda Güler

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i7 xDrive 60
  • Motorleistung: 544 PS
  • Marktpreis: 139.550 Euro

Brahim Diaz

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i7 xDrive 60
  • Motorleistung: 544 PS
  • Marktpreis: 139.550 Euro

Lucas Vazquez

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i7 M70 xDrive
  • Motorleistung: 659 PS
  • Marktpreis: 186.650 Euro

Vinicius Junior

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i7 M70 xDrive
  • Motorleistung: 659 PS
  • Marktpreis: 186.650 Euro

Luca Modric

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

Rodrygo

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

Jude Bellingham

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

Daniel Carvajal

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

Dani Ceballos

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

Thibaut Courtois

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

David Alaba

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

Fran Garcia

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW XM
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro

Kylian Mbappe

Article Image Media
© realmadrid.com
  • Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
  • Motorleistung: 653 PS
  • Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
