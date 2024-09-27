BMW verschenkt autos im wert von über zwei Millionen Euro
Real Madrid: Die neuen Luxuswagen von Mbappe, Vinicius und Co.
- Aktualisiert: 27.09.2024
- 18:10 Uhr
- Michal Swiderski
Die Stars von Real Madrid haben neue Dienstfahrzeuge. Neben Vinicius fährt noch ein Routinier künftig das teuerste Auto. ran zeigt die Autos der Königlichen.
Zum dritten Mal durften sich die Stars von Real Madrid neue BMW-Autos aussuchen. Insgesamt verschenkte der Luxus-Hersteller aus München damit Fahrzeuge im Wert von mehreren Millionen Euro. Dabei werden in naher Zukunft auch noch die Frauen-Mannschaft sowie das Basketball-Team ausgestattet.
Die Fußballer und Trainer Carlo Ancelotti haben sich für verschiedene Elektro- und Hybridmodelle entschieden. Besonders großer Beliebtheit erfreuen sich der i5, i7 und XM.
ran präsentiert die Dienstwagen der ersten Mannschaft inklusive der Motorleistung und des Preises in der Übersicht.
Das Wichtigste in Kürze
Carlo Ancelotti
- Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
- Motorleistung: 601 PS
- Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro
Aurelien Tchouameni
- Modellname: BMW iX2 xDrive30
- Motorleistung: 313 PS
- Marktpreis: 58.550 Euro
Antonio Rüdiger
- Modellname: BMW iX2 xDrive30
- Motorleistung: 313 PS
- Marktpreis: 58.550 Euro
Ferland Mendy
- Modellname: BMW iX xDrive50
- Motorleistung: 523 PS
- Marktpreis: 108.650 Euro
Endrick
- Modellname: BMW iX xDrive50
- Motorleistung: 523 PS
- Marktpreis: 108.650 Euro
Jesus Vallejo
- Modellname: BMW i5 xDrive40
- Motorleistung: 601 PS
- Marktpreis: 79.500 Euro
Federico Valverde
- Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
- Motorleistung: 394 PS
- Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro
Eduardo Camavinga
- Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
- Motorleistung: 601 PS
- Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro
Andriy Lunin
- Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
- Motorleistung: 601 PS
- Marktpreis: 114.450 Euro
Eder Militao
- Modellname: BMW i7 xDrive 60
- Motorleistung: 544 PS
- Marktpreis: 139.550 Euro
Arda Güler
- Modellname: BMW i7 xDrive 60
- Motorleistung: 544 PS
- Marktpreis: 139.550 Euro
Brahim Diaz
- Modellname: BMW i7 xDrive 60
- Motorleistung: 544 PS
- Marktpreis: 139.550 Euro
Lucas Vazquez
- Modellname: BMW i7 M70 xDrive
- Motorleistung: 659 PS
- Marktpreis: 186.650 Euro
Vinicius Junior
- Modellname: BMW i7 M70 xDrive
- Motorleistung: 659 PS
- Marktpreis: 186.650 Euro
Luca Modric
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
Rodrygo
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
Jude Bellingham
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
Daniel Carvajal
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
Dani Ceballos
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
Thibaut Courtois
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
David Alaba
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
Fran Garcia
- Modellname: BMW XM
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro
Kylian Mbappe
- Modellname: BMW i5 M60 xDrive
- Motorleistung: 653 PS
- Marktpreis: 179.900 Euro