Werbung

News

Premier League

Premier League: Keine Handshakes, keine Einlaufkinder

Der englische Fußball ergreift als Reaktion auf die Coronavirus-Epidemie Vorsichtsmaßnahmen.

Premier League

Rote Karte: 8000 Pfund Geldstrafe für Ancelotti

Der ehemalige Bayern-Trainer Carlo Ancelotti ist in seiner Funktion als Teammanager des FC Everton um eine Sperre herumgekommen.

Premier League

Tribünen-Eklat: Spurs-Star legt sich mit Fan an

Nach dem FA-Cup-Aus von Tottenham Hotspur gegen Norwich City legte sich Eric Dier mit einem Fan direkt auf der Tribüne an.

Premier League

FC Liverpool auf Abwegen: Klopps Wunsch an Fans

Der FC Liverpool eilte von Sieg zu Sieg. Doch zuletzt schien der Stecker gezogen worden zu sein. Nach drei Pleiten in vier Partien nimmt Jürgen Klopp die Fans mit ins Boot.

Premier League

FA Cup: Arsenal zieht ins Viertelfinale ein

Der FC Arsenal ist als erstes Team ins Viertelfinale des FA Cup eingezogen.
mehr anzeigen

Tabelle

#MannschaftMannschaftMannschaftSp.SUNToreDiff.Pkt.
1Liverpool FCLiverpool FCLiverpoolLIV29271166:214582
2Manchester CityManchester CityMan CityMCI27183668:293957
3Leicester CityLeicester CityLeicesterLEI28155854:282650
4Chelsea FCChelsea FCChelseaCHE28136947:39845
5Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWolverhamptonWOL291013641:34743
6Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedManUtdMUN28119842:301242
7Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSheffield UtdSHE281011729:25441
8Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTottenhamTOT281171046:39740
9Arsenal FCArsenal FCArsenalARS28814639:36338
10Burnley FCBurnley FCBurnleyBUR281151233:39-638
11Everton FCEverton FCEvertonEVE281071137:42-537
12Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCr. PalaceCRY299101025:32-737
13Southampton FCSouthampton FCSouthamptonSOU291051435:51-1635
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNewcastleNEW29891224:41-1733
15Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & HoveBHA296111232:40-829
16West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWest HamWHU29771535:49-1428
17Watford FCWatford FCWatfordWAT296101327:43-1628
18AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBournemouthBOU29761629:47-1827
19Aston VillaAston VillaAston VillaAVL27741634:52-1825
20Norwich CityNorwich CityNorwich CityNOR29571725:51-2622
  • Champions League
  • Europa League
  • Abstieg