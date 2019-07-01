Premier League

News
Tabelle
|#
|Mannschaft
|Mannschaft
|Mannschaft
|Sp.
|S
|U
|N
|Tore
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
|Liverpool FC
|Liverpool
|LIV
|29
|27
|1
|1
|66:21
|45
|82
|2
|Manchester City
|Man City
|MCI
|27
|18
|3
|6
|68:29
|39
|57
|3
|Leicester City
|Leicester
|LEI
|28
|15
|5
|8
|54:28
|26
|50
|4
|Chelsea FC
|Chelsea
|CHE
|28
|13
|6
|9
|47:39
|8
|45
|5
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Wolverhampton
|WOL
|29
|10
|13
|6
|41:34
|7
|43
|6
|Manchester United
|ManUtd
|MUN
|28
|11
|9
|8
|42:30
|12
|42
|7
|Sheffield United
|Sheffield Utd
|SHE
|28
|10
|11
|7
|29:25
|4
|41
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham
|TOT
|28
|11
|7
|10
|46:39
|7
|40
|9
|Arsenal FC
|Arsenal
|ARS
|28
|8
|14
|6
|39:36
|3
|38
|10
|Burnley FC
|Burnley
|BUR
|28
|11
|5
|12
|33:39
|-6
|38
|11
|Everton FC
|Everton
|EVE
|28
|10
|7
|11
|37:42
|-5
|37
|12
|Crystal Palace
|Cr. Palace
|CRY
|29
|9
|10
|10
|25:32
|-7
|37
|13
|Southampton FC
|Southampton
|SOU
|29
|10
|5
|14
|35:51
|-16
|35
|14
|Newcastle United
|Newcastle
|NEW
|29
|8
|9
|12
|24:41
|-17
|33
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Brighton & Hove
|BHA
|29
|6
|11
|12
|32:40
|-8
|29
|16
|West Ham United
|West Ham
|WHU
|29
|7
|7
|15
|35:49
|-14
|28
|17
|Watford FC
|Watford
|WAT
|29
|6
|10
|13
|27:43
|-16
|28
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|Bournemouth
|BOU
|29
|7
|6
|16
|29:47
|-18
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|Aston Villa
|AVL
|27
|7
|4
|16
|34:52
|-18
|25
|20
|Norwich City
|Norwich City
|NOR
|29
|5
|7
|17
|25:51
|-26
|22
- Champions League
- Europa League
- Abstieg